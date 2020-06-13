Cross-border company launch Covid-19 ‘best practice’ kit

A cross-border company with offices in Letterkenny and Derry has launched a COVID-19 'best practice' kit.

It includes optional antibody testing kits to help the public and private sectors in Ireland and the UK 'Get Back to Work' during the pandemic.

The Conscia pack contains 50 surgical fluid repellent face masks, 100 pairs of disposable gloves, personal sized alcohol-based hand gel, four face visors, an initial batch of social distancing signage and floor prompts, a data pen and optional antibody test kits.

Ryan William is Co-Founder and CEO of Connected Talent: