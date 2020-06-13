Calls for Minister to announce winning tender for Stranorlar School

A Donegal Councillor is calling on Minister McHugh to announce the winning tender for the new St Marys National School in Stranorlar.

It comes as concerns grow that the planning permission will expire on the project with the risk of letting the planning expire for a second time.

The new building will comprise of 24 new mainstream classrooms and allow for further expansion in enrolment of up to 720 pupils

Councillor Patrick McGowan says the winning contractor is known to the Department and the Minister and they must be given the go ahead immediately: