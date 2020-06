The R261 Narin/Portnoo road between the Maas junction and Clooney will be closed from 8am this morning until 6pm for essential works.

Diversions will be in place through the N56 through Glenties and Ardara and onto the R261 through Kilclooney into Narin/Portnoo.

The road will re-open over the weekend and works will recommence on Monday morning.