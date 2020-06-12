Tyrone GAA stick with existing championship draws

The Tyrone CCC have confirmed changes to fixtures for this year but they plan to stick with the same championship format and fixtures when games return.

They have amended the adult football leagues where each existing division will be sub-divided into two groups, offering a minimum of seven competitive games to each team.

The leagues will commence on the 31st July and on completion of the first four rounds, the three football championships (JFC, IFC and SFC) would begin, based on the existing draws and with all matches being played to a conclusion on the day.

Further amendments may become necessary in the weeks or months ahead, depending on a number of factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic including, government guidelines and directives from Croke Park.

Tyrone GAA have also said that participation is a matter of choice for each individual player and for each team. Any team or any individual, may decide to opt out during the current season.