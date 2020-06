A Donegal County Councillor has reiterated calls for Council meetings to be streamed live online.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says in the interest of transparency streaming meetings online is a must, particularly with the number of people allowed in the Chamber limited as a result of Covid-19

While there has been some opposition to the idea, Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says the Council should move with the times: