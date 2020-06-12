Primary schools may return one day a week if 2 metre rule remains

Primary school students may only return to school one day a week if the 2 metre social distancing rules are kept in place.

It would also mean students in secondary could only attend school twice a week.

If it was reduced to one metre primary school students could go to class 50 percent of the time while some secondary schools could return almost at a full-time basis.

Education Minister, Joe McHugh, says the figures show the need for all children to return to the classroom full-time, which may come at the expense of social distancing: