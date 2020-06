A Donegal Deputy has appealed to the Health Minister to ensure investment would be made in the health service as the country emerges from the current pandemic.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail that even before the Covid-19 outbreak, the people of Donegal suffered significant shortcomings in terms of health provision with 1 in 8 people in the county on hospital waiting lists.

He pressed Simon Harris to commit to an overhaul of the health service: