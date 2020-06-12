Pressure on Irish Water to tackle Inishowen water supplies

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal has hit out over what's been described as serious shortcomings in the water supply on the peninsula.

Areas in north Inishowen have experienced numerous bursts over the last few months while some areas in the south of the peninsula are notorious for frequent outages.

Cllr Martin McDermott has written to Irish Water, requesting an urgent meeting them over where they're at in terms of various planned upgrade works for the area.

He says the current situation is totally unacceptable: