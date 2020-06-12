Gun used in Lyra McKee killing linked to other cases

Police in the North investigating the killing of Lyra McKee say they've found the murder weapon.

The 29-year-old freelance journalist was shot and killed as she watched rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April last year.

The pistol was found in a dissident Republican arms cache last weekend in the nearby Graiguenamanagh area.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who's in charge of the murder probe, says the gun is linked to other cases too.

Séamus Dooley, Irish secretary at the National Union of Journalists, says the team investigating the killing have had a massive breakthrough.