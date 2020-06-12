Donegal Ultra 555 still a go this year

Today was to be the day that the 2020 Donegal Ultra 555 rolled off the start ramp in Letterkenny.

Race organiser Sean McFadden has confirmed the event will take place this year on the 28th August.

With Cycling Ireland expecting a full return to training in the final phases of the easing of restrictions, the 555 will press ahead with their plans to stage the 5th hosting of the event.

Competitors will take on some of the most scenic roadways to be found anywhere in the world as the route takes them past Malin head, Mamore Gap, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Horn Head, Carrickfin, Glengesh Pass, Sliabh League and Barnesmore Gap all within 48 hours.

There will be some changes to how they run the event so conditions are as safe as possible for competitors, Team sizes and an increase in support cars are among them.

Full details on the Donegal Ultra 555 are available on their facebook page and website https://www.donegalultra555.com/