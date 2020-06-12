Covid-19: Donegal goes five weeks with less than 10 new cases

Donegal has gone five weeks with less than 10 new cases of Covid-19.

It's been three weeks since any new confirmed cases were recorded in the county.

New CSO stats up to the 5th June show Sligo and Waterford recording fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases for the sixth week in a row.

Donegal, along with Laois and Kerry have gone five weeks with less than 10 new cases.

Dublin is the only county where more than 20 people tested positive in the first week of this month.

The capital's also the only place where over five new deaths have been recorded in the last four weeks.