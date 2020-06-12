Concern over future of School of Tourism in Killybegs

There are calls on the Education Minister to engage with the governing board of the LYIT to clarify the future of the Killybegs campus and to ensure that its future is safeguarded.

This call comes amidst the backdrop of plans for the LYIT to move from a four school, to a three school, institution; with the School of Tourism being downgraded to a Department within the School of Business.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says this has serious implications for the Killybegs campus as it means that the campus will no longer have a voice at the governing board of LYIT.

He says staff and students are deeply concerned and deserve urgent clarity: