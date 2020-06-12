Calls for all-island approach to reopening of North’s economy

A West Tyrone MLA has called for an all-island approach to the reopening of the economy to be adopted.

As of June 29th, businesses in the tourism hospitality sector, including hotels and bars which serve food can reopen in the Republic, however, there is no date given as to when such restrictions will be lifted in the North.

Daniel McCrossan told the North's Economy Minister that a situation where the hospitality sector just a short distance across the border in Donegal is fully reopened, doesn't make sense and is unfair on business owners: