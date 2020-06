Latest figures show that 19,400 workers across Derry and Strabane have availed of Government supports since the Covid-19 outbreak.

As of May 31st, 14,100 employees in the Council area were furloughed as part of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

While the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme has supported 5,300 self-employed individuals with a total of £13.7m in grants paid out.