All domestic flights resume at Donegal Airport

The Chairman of Donegal Airport says the last few months have been a challenging time but the facility is emerging out the other side.

All domestic flights at Donegal Airport are now reinstated with all adequate health and safety measures in place.

An ambitious five year plan is also due to be announced by the airport shortly.

Chairman Steve O'Culainn says without the airport being situated where it is, there wouldn't be as much foreign investment in Donegal and is encouraging people to avail of the service: