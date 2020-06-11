The Score -11/06/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Derry City Manager Declan Devine on the clubs return to collective training and working through the FAI’s pilot safe to return programme.

Athletics Ireland’s North West Regional Development Officer Dermot McGranaghan talks about young athletes getting back on track,

& Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath on the issues around the GAA Roadmap, Club fees and Levies, and the return of games and Cul Camps.