Successful mart sales in Donegal under new guidelines

Marts in Donegal have reopened their doors this week after a period of disruption during the busiest two months of trading in the year.

The Taoiseach's announcement that no livestock sales were to take place from 13th March was said to have been a massive blow to marts and farmers having had to deal with the loss of sales outlets.

However, successful sales have been reported since marts reopened on Monday with Raphoe Mart selling 450 sheep by 32 sellers and purchased by 30 buyers.

Beef and Suckler editor with the Irish Farmers Journal Adam Woods says the new system seems to be working well so far: