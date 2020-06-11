Police find gun used in Lyra McKee murder

Police in Derry have confirmed the handgun found in a dissident Republican weapons cache last weekend was used to murder Lyra McKee.

The freelance journalist was shot dead while reporting on a riot in the Creggan area of the city in April last year.

The New IRA later admitted responsibility for the shooting, saying its activists had been targeting police officers.

The 22-calibre pistol was found during a two-day search in the Ballymagroarty area.

The PSNI's Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy says he knows who pulled the trigger: