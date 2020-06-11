National Championships looking likely for Donegal Juvenile Athletes

Athletics Ireland's North West Regional Development Officer Dermot McGranaghan has told Highland Radio Sport, young Donegal athletes will have a National Championships to look forward later in the summer.

It was thought that competitions could be ruled out for the year due to the pandemic but Athletics Ireland now have plans in motion to host National Senior and Junvenile Championships in August subject to Government guidelines and protocols.

It is hoped that Phase 3 will allow AI to move on from training and bring back competitions.