Michael Murphy leaning towards straight knock out championship

18 January 2017; Michael Murphy is temporarily swapping Gaelic football and his club Glenswilly for rugby with Top 14 team Clermont Auvergne as part of AIB's third instalment of The Toughest Trade documentary series. 

Donegal and Glenswilly’s Michael Murphy believes the top priority should be getting competitions going for club and county, whatever the format maybe.

The All-Ireland winning captain spoke to Oisin Langan about that and what his hopes for the rest of the year are ahead of the re-release of the final two episodes of AIB GAA’s TV series The Toughest Trade.

They started by talking about the show and when Murphy tried his hand at Rugby while former Wales international Shane Williams lined out for Glenswilly!

