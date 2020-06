The Letterkenny Tidy Towns committee have launched a new website and will kick off with a "Keep it Local, Keep it Beautiful" competition.

Gerard McCormack and Morag Kelly from Letterkenny Tidy Towns joined John Breslin on Around the North West to discuss the new site - www.letterkennytidytowns.com.

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Lk-Tidy-Towns.mp3