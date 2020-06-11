FAI to inform Harps and Derry of support package today

The FAI are expect to contact League of Ireland clubs today with details of the financial package they will receive as the Airtricity League looks to kick back into action.

The impact from the coronavirus pandemic has hit clubs hard and if the season is to continue behind closed doors or at neutral venues, the package provided will have to sustain the majority of the sides in the league including Finn Harps and Derry City.

It's understood Harps could receive around €50,000 of a possible €1m pot available to the 19 clubs.

More details on how the FAI plan to continue and conclude the season will also be known.

Harps are allowed to resume training from next Monday 15th June while Derry City have been a part of the FAI's pilot programme for a safe return to action.

The Candystripes who are one of the four sides involved in European competition have been collective training since last Monday and have already undergone a number of Covid-19 testing sessions.