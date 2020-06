Concern has been raised over salmon fish being struck with a rare disease that has emerged in stocks in the River Leannan in Donegal.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is appealing to anglers and others to report sightings of fish infected by red skin disease which shows discolouration, bleeding and ulceration on the underbelly.

Dr Paddy Gargan, senior research officer at Inland Fisheries Ireland, says there are plans to carry out further studies and more case studies will strengthen their research: