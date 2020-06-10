‘Relief’ locally as funding package announced for childcare sector

A Donegal childcare provider has described todays funding announcement as a huge relief for the sector locally.

The funding package of €75m for the childcare sector has been agreed by Cabinet today and is designed to help providers to operate with less parental income.

Creches are scheduled to open on June 29th with the children of frontline workers to be prioritised.

All registered centre based services re-opening between 29 June and the beginning of September can avail of this grant.

Patrice McBride, owner of Fairytales Day Care in Milford and Rathmullan says while other issues still need to be teased out, this is a major step forward: