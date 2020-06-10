O’Neill objection unfortunate for grassroots soccer – Danny Ferry

Dunfanaghy Youths FC have been without playing facilities for two years but their proposal for a new pitch and clubhouse is being met with opposition.

Objections have been lodged on the planned development at Horn Head but the most notable one is from former Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O’Neill who owns an old derelict house close by.

In a letter to the Donegal County Council, O’Neill’s highlights the environment and safety as his primary concerns around the application.

Dunfanaghy’s Danny Ferry finds it strange that O’Neill objected but is still confident they will get approval.

He said that some of the objections are misleading and some are against proposals that are not part of the application.

