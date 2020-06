Former Finn Harps player Michael O’Connor has returned to Linfield from Waterford F-C.

The striker had been named the Blues' captain this year and played four games before the League of Ireland season was halted.

O'Connor says he had a "brilliant" time at the R-S-C and has wished the club well in the future.

He spent six months in 2018 on loan at Harps from Shamrock Rovers before joining Linfield.