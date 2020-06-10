Lámhdhéanta – Episode 1 Tweed

Lámhdhéanta [Handmade] is a four part series presented by Mary Brophy that goes in search of some of our forgotten skills and traditions, and tells the stories of the people who practice them in Donegal today. Recording them at work, and getting hands on, the series reveals the depth of history of these skills in the county, the influences that shaped its development and celebrates the passion and skill of the people who, with practice and care, keep these traditions alive in the 21st century. From carving in stone to painstaking weaving work of the iconic Donegal tweed, this series tells the story of a legacy of craft and skill in Donegal. In conversation with artists, archaeologists, folklorists and historians.

Episode 1 - Tweed - At Studio Donegal in Kilcar, a unique small family owned woolen mill, wool is carded, spun, hand-woven and made into clothes on site. Here Mary learns to loom and begin a new weave.