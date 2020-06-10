Bishop reassures Donegal parishioners over safety plans

The Bishop of Raphoe given reassurances to parishioners in Donegal that efforts are on-going to provide a safe environment for when religious services resume at the end of the month.

Priests will have to wear face masks when giving out communion and people won't shake hands for the sign of peace as part of new guidelines.

More mass times are also being considered to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Bishop Alan McGuckian says while various measures are on the table, each parish is different so that needs to be worked out on an individual basis: