A number of water outages are affecting parts of Donegal this afternoon.

A planned outage may cause disruption of supply to a large part of Letterkenny.

Works to the supply are on-going and due to conclude at 2.30pm.

An unplanned outage is affecting the Castlefinn area with the supply expected to be restored there later today

While a burst main may affect supply to Laghey, Murvagh, Mullinasole & surrounding areas until 12:30pm today