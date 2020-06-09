Police appeal over missing Derry woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned over a missing woman from Derry.

30 year old Gemma Cruickshank is described as approximately 5’ 3”, slim build, long black hair with a tattoo on her left hand.

It is believed Gemma is wearing jeans and a jumper however this cannot be confirmed.

Gemma was last seen at around 8pm yesterday, Monday 8th June in the Derry area.

Gemma may possibly be in a silver coloured Vauxhall Astra car.

If you see Gemma or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Police on 101.