The former auxiliary Bishop of Derry, Francis Lagan has died.

Tributes are being paid to the former bishop this afternoon, who was widely known across Derry and Donegal.

The late bishop was involved in many important times in people’s lives, including confirmations, christenings and other events.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said that he has been a huge part of Strabane Parish life for many years:

On behalf of the SDLP, we offer our sincerest condolences to his wider family and his many friends at this sad time.

May he Rest in Peace.

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan said that many people across Derry and Donegal will have been saddened by this news:

My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who knew Bishop Lagan at this time.