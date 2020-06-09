Donegal comes out on top in this years Blue Flag Awards!

Donegal has come out on top in this years An Taisce Blue Flag and green coasts awards.

The programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters around the world.

The 80 Irish beaches and 10 marinas that have achieved this accolade must adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

With 12 beaches and 2 marinas getting top marks, Donegal is the county with the most Blue Flags for 2020.

They are: Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, Carrickfinn, Killahoey, Marblehill, Downings, Portsalon, Culdaff, Stroove, Greencastle Marina and Rathmullan Marina.

Bundoran has regained Blue Flag status having lost it in 2019.

Meanwhile, the areas in Donegal which received the Green coast award are: Dooey, Magheroarty, Drumatinney and Ballyheirnan.

In announcing the awards from home via Facebook Live Mr. Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager with An Taisce’s Environmental Education unit concluded

“Visits to the beach this summer will not be the same, while we go to the beach to relax and unwind we still have to be mindful of the need to social distance and bringing hand sanitizer in addition to sunscreen with us will take some getting use to. We must also bear in mind the additional pressure being put on local authorities to manage our beaches in the most difficult of circumstances. With unprecedented numbers forced to stay at home for the past few months from work and school we must be cognisant of the challenges facing those managing our beaches. In the same manner as we have all worked together against Covid-19 we must all exercise personal responsibility to enjoy our beaches in a safe and sustainable way. I am delighted to announce today the recipients of 90 Blue Flags and 60 Green Coast Awards for 2020. I would like to congratulate the Local Authorities, community groups and marina managers on their success in achieving Blue Flag or Green Coast Award status. I would also like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable summer”.