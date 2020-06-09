Cars damaged in separate weekend attacks in Carrigart and Convoy

Two tyres have been slashed on a car during a weekend attack in Carrigart.

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to the criminal damage incident between 7pm on Friday evening and Midday on Saturday.

A lady had parked her car outside her home at Gort Na Brade, Carrigart overnight and later discovered that two of the tyres had been slashed.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating a separate attack on a car in Convoy.

Sometime between 10:30pm on Friday night and 8:30am on Saturday morning four windows were smashed on a car parked in a driveway in the Townparks estate area.

Gardai are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man in the area at around 2am on Saturday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.