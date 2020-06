Donegal Jockey Martin Harley was back in the winners enclosure at the weekend.

The Trentgah native rode 5/1 shot Midnights Legacy to victory at Haydock on Sunday evening for trainer Alan King.

It’s his first win since racing returned to Britain and Harley returned from Australia.

Meanwhile, Horse racing gets back underway in Ireland today after an 11 week halt due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The first meeting, behind closed doors and under strict protocols, takes place at Naas Racecourse.