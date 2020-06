On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Conall Dunne, Treasurer of St Eunan's. We discuss coming out of the lockdown and Conal’s new online package for club treasures.

GAA Director of Communications Alan Milton will discuss the return to action protocol's, the history of Croke Park Stadium, the day to day running and the huge effort behind the scenes on big match day.

Listen to the DL Debate