Mixed views over anti-racism rally in Derry

There are mixed views over an anti-racism rally in Derry at the weekend.

The protest was held on Saturday and in response to the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody.

It's understood that police issued a significant number of fines given the dangers of crowds in the pandemic.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show Cllr David Ramsey believes that the rally effectively put the lives of the people of Derry at risk:

Defending the protest, Cllr Shaun Harkin says organisers made sure social distancing was adhered to:

Meanwhile, a peaceful walk in support of Black Lives Matter is taking place in Donegal later this week.

The walk is getting underway on Thursday at 7pm at the Back Strand beach in Falcarragh.

Participants are being asked to wear face coverings and are also being encouraged to practice social distancing.