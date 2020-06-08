Investigation continuing into vandalism at local orange hall

An investigation is continuing into a burglary and criminal damage at an Orange Hall in the Tullymoan Road area of Sion Mills.

The discovery was made yesterday however the amenity has been closed for a number of weeks.

In a statement Sergeant McGuinness said that at some stage between Friday 15th May and yesterday Sunday 7th June, it was reported that entry was gained to the premises and a Union flag had been attempted to be burnt inside.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact police on 101.