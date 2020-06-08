Enforcement of Pay & Display suspension extended to 22 June

Donegal County Council is currently finalising arrangements for a new eParking Service, which will provide cashless methods to pay for parking via smartphone APP and website.

When launched on the 22nd of June, it can be used on any of the streets and car parks where pay and display parking operates.

In the interim, enforcement of Pay & Display suspension is to be extended.

The eParking Service will operate in each of the five towns in Donegal that currently have pay and display in operation – Ballybofey, Buncrana, Bundoran, Donegal Town and Letterkenny.

When launched on the 22nd of June, it can be used on any of the streets and car parks where pay and display parking operates.

This transition period is being extended until Monday the 22nd of June to ensure that the new eParking Service will be in place when enforcement resumes.

Donegal County Council Traffic Wardens returned to work on the 18th of May as part of Phase 1 of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

For a transition period from the 18th of May to this weekend enforcement of Pay and Display offences remained suspended and Traffic Wardens concentrated on the enforcement of Road Traffic Offences i.e. illegal parking on disabled bays, double yellow lines, loading bays and on footpaths.

From the 22nd of June the Traffic Wardens will return to normal duties, including the enforcement of both Pay and Display Offences and Road Traffic Offences.

The new App will be available to download for free via the APPLE STORE and GOOGLE PLAY.

More details will be available on www.donegalparking.ie when it goes live in the coming days.