Elite Cricketers return to Bready for training

Bready Cricket Club is one of three hubs which Cricket Ireland have given the good ahead to host elite cricketers in their return to training this week.

Senior men’s and women’s squads will work through modified training sessions under Cricket Ireland’s COVID-19 Safe Return to Training Protocols.

Cleaning and disinfecting work at the North West venuE took place over the weekend to ensure the players and coaches have a safe and clean environment to train.

The likes of Andy McBrine, Craig Young and Stuart Thompson can now train at Bready.

The other two hubs are in Dublin and Belfast.