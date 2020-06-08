Derry City back to collective training

Derry City can resume collective training today.

Players and staff will undergo further covid testing as training steps up as part of the FAI’s pilot programme to ensure a safer return for football.

Derry, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians are the league’s four European representatives who have come back earlier than the rest of the League of Ireland sides.

They will play a mini tournament later in the summer to prepare for those European games.

So far, testing on the four clubs has shown negative results.

Finn Harps and the other SSE Airtricity League squads can return to collective training on Monday 29th June.