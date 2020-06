Estate agents in Donegal are said to be experiencing an increase in calls from businesses and individuals based in Dublin looking to move to the county.

It's understood that it's in light of the ongoing challenges and strains of city living that have become even more pronounced now during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Donegal County Council's Director of Economic Development, Garry Martin says the view that broadband could be an issue for people relocating has now more so than ever, been proved wrong: