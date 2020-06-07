PSNI say handgun could be linked to murder of Lyra McKee

Police in Derry say a handgun found in a dissident Republican weapons cache could be the one used in the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

A command-wire bomb and a stash of ammunition were also found and removed safely after police officers and soldiers combed 38 acres of land in the Ballymagroarty area starting on Friday morning.

The PSNI says there's a strong possibility the weapons belong to the New IRA, which admitted its activists had killed Lyra McKee while targeting police officers during a riot in the Creggan area of the city in April last year.

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Emma Bond says the handgun has to be examined by forensic experts before any link can be proven: