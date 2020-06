Resurfacing Works and other associated works will be starting on the N14 between Tullyrap to Rossgier on Monday 8 June.

Donegal County Council say it is anticipated that the works will take 10 weeks to complete.

Traffic flow will be maintained and pedestrians will be diverted around the works. The works will be broken into small sections to minimise disruption.

Donegal County Council have asked motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.