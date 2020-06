A number of homes and businesses in South Inishowen are without water this morning.

Irish water say repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Burnfoot, Bridgend, Newtown and surrounding areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 8pm this evening.

While supply may take 2-3 hours to fully return to all affected properties.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of these urgent repair works.