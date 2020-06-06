Public safety operation continues in Derry as dangerous items found

An extensive large scale public safety operation is continuing in Derry this afternoon.

The search operation, which began yesterday, is concentrated on an extensive area of land in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “The 38 acre search covers land adjacent to a local housing area which we believe is being used by violent dissident republicans to store objects that could pose a real and substantial danger to our community. This operation has been designed to find these items and take them away from those who would wish to use them to kill, injure and bring destruction to our streets.

Yesterday afternoon Police discovered a dangerous item and today a further significant find has been made.

Both items have now been removed for extensive forensic testing.

Whilst the operation is ongoing Police say they are not in a position to say more about those items at this time.