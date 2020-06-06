Nursing home visits to be allowed if new guidelines followed

Nursing home residents are to be allowed have visitors for the first time in three months.

From June 15th, where there's no Covid-19 outbreak, family members will be able to see their relatives if they follow strict new guidelines.

Indoor visits once a week by two people will be allowed, with only one visitor present at any one time, and must be pre-arranged and last less than half an hour.

There have now been 25,163 confirmed cases of the virus, while the death toll stands at 1,670, after a further 7 people died.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says the restrictions have been especially tough on older people in nursing homes: