Guildhall to show support for Black Lives Matter Campaign

The Guildhall Clockface in Derry is to be turned yellow today in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter Campaign.

Following a request by the North West Migrants Forum, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney has also agreed to light the Council Offices on Strand Road yellow.

It comes after an online Book of Condolence was opened by the Mayor in memory of George Floyd.

Cllr Tierney says it is a safe and peaceful way for the people of Derry and Strabane and the wider North West region to show solidarity with the family and friends of George Floyd and to show their opposition to institutional racism.