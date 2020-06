There's been a 19% increase in the number of people awaiting day or in-patient procedures at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures from April show that there were 2,499 people on in-patient and day case waiting lists at the hospital, up from 2,098 in February.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says with little change in public health restirctions during May, he's concerned the figures will continue to rise.

He says it is clear that normal service needs to resume at hospitals immediately: