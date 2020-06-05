Sport restrictions begin to ease

The government has announced that elite athletes can return to their training facilities as of Monday.

Sport Ireland will compile a list of athletes that will be permitted to return to training, as well as coaching and support personnel.

Groups of no more than fifteen will be allowed to congregate for sporting reasons.

It means the four Irish teams involved in Europe, Derry City, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians can begin training in larger groups under strict protocols.

The League of Ireland are also expected to confirm a return for the rest of the clubs including Finn Harps.

The GAA are due to issue its return to play roadmap later where it’s expected pitches with perimeter walkways will be allowed re-open and there’s a possibility clubs could return to training by the end of the month.

While greyhound racing will be allowed to resume behind closed doors.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the ban on mass gatherings will continue into the autumn.