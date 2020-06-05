‘Share the Sunshine’ to support Donegal Hospice

People are being encouraged to donate online to Sunflower Day this weekend.

It's in aid of the Donegal Hospice and other hospices across the country, with the money going to delivering care to people with terminal cancer.

Last year, the drive rose 800,000 euro, but this year there won't be on-street collectors, due to Covid-19.

Chief executive of Our Lady's Hospice in Dublin, Audrey Houlihan, is encouraging people to take part:

You can donate to the Donegal Hospice Virtual Sunflower Day in the link below:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11386525_donegal-hospice-virtual-sunflower-day.html